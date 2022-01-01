Waffles in Crown Point
Crown Point restaurants that serve waffles
Pappas Restaurant
1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT
|Waffle *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*
|$6.79
One Belgian waffle, whipped butter, & maple syrup.
|Waffle Sampler *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*
|$10.59
One waffle, two eggs any style, bacon, & sausage links.
Main Street Cafe
111 N. Main St, Crown Point
|Fried Chicken Waffle
|$9.99
Sweet maple waffle, deep-fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with hot honey. Not served with eggs.
|Belgian Waffle
|$5.99