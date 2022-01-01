Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Crown Point

Crown Point restaurants
Toast

Crown Point restaurants that serve waffles

Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

Waffle *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*$6.79
One Belgian waffle, whipped butter, & maple syrup.
Waffle Sampler *NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM*$10.59
One waffle, two eggs any style, bacon, & sausage links.
More about Pappas Restaurant
Square Roots

108 N. Main Street, Crown Point

Waffle Fries$7.00
More about Square Roots
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe

111 N. Main St, Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (1525 reviews)
Fried Chicken Waffle$9.99
Sweet maple waffle, deep-fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with hot honey. Not served with eggs.
Belgian Waffle$5.99
More about Main Street Cafe

