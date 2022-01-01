Crown Uptown Theatre
Come in and enjoy!
3207 E. Douglas Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3207 E. Douglas Ave
Wichita KS
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Frost
Come in and enjoy!
Douglas Social
Come to boogie!
The Belmont - Online
Let us help make your Valentines Day one to remember! We have a pre-set 5 course dinner with 3 drink pairings for sale for Monday, Feb 14th only. There is limited seating and reservations are required for this event online. Please reach out if you have any questions.
The Belmont
Come on in and to enjoy Happy Hour
every day from open until 6:00 pm!