Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar

Crozet Pizza's Charlottesville location serves up our famous pizza pies from UVA's Corner District. They have a very large patio shaded by tall trees, where you can sip on their signature cocktail: The Fresh Zen. Observing all Covid-19 protocols and safely offering takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining.

PIZZA • SALADS

20 Elliewood Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (204 reviews)

Popular Items

SML Cheese$9.00
Easy, simply cheesy
LRG Pepperoni$18.00
Garlic Knots$6.50
tossed in garlic sauce and dusted with romano cheese, side of marinara
Cheesy Knots$7.50
garlic knots stuffed with mozzarella! w/ side of marinara
Caesar$9.00
romaine, shaved parm, grated romano, croutons, house caesar dressing
MED Create Your Own$13.00
Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings
LRG Cheese$16.00
Easy, simply cheesy
LRG Create Your Own$16.00
Classic cheese pizza. Customizable + toppings
Greek$10.00
romaine, red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olive, feta, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette
Dipping Sauce$1.00
housemade sauces for your crust
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 Elliewood Ave

Charlottesville VA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

