Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
Crozet Pizza's Charlottesville location serves up our famous pizza pies from UVA's Corner District. They have a very large patio shaded by tall trees, where you can sip on their signature cocktail: The Fresh Zen. Observing all Covid-19 protocols and safely offering takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining.
PIZZA • SALADS
20 Elliewood Ave • $$
Location
20 Elliewood Ave
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
