Burritos in Crozet

Crozet restaurants that serve burritos

Mi Rancho image

 

Mi Rancho - Crozet

1015 Heathercroft Circle Suite 300, Crozet

No reviews yet
Takeout
(1) Burrito$0.00
Burrito Colorado$12.99
Burrito Shrimp$12.99
More about Mi Rancho - Crozet
Item pic

 

Bar Botanical - 2025 Library Ave

1871 Thurston Drive, Crozet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
tortilla | hash browns | tofu scramble | bbq lentils | pickled onions | gochujang aioli | avo & cashew crema on the side
(cannot be made GF or modified! Only sides can be removed upon request)
More about Bar Botanical - 2025 Library Ave

