Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Crozet

Go
Crozet restaurants
Toast

Crozet restaurants that serve cobb salad

Consumer pic

 

Smoked Kitchen and Tap

2025 Library Avenue, Crozet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southern Cobb Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, house bacon, crumbled blue, fresh corn, egg, tomatoes, ranch on the side
More about Smoked Kitchen and Tap
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CROZET PIZZA

5793 Three Notched Road, Crozet

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Chopped Tomato, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Hard Egg, Imported Blue Cheese Crumbles and dressing.
Cobb Salad$14.00
Cobb Salad$14.00
Crisp Iceberg Wedge, Chopped Tomato, Smoked Hardwood Bacon, Red Onion, Imported Blue Cheese Crumble
More about CROZET PIZZA

Browse other tasty dishes in Crozet

Sliders

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Cake

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Crozet to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston