Cobb salad in Crozet
Crozet restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Smoked Kitchen and Tap
Smoked Kitchen and Tap
2025 Library Avenue, Crozet
|Southern Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, house bacon, crumbled blue, fresh corn, egg, tomatoes, ranch on the side
More about CROZET PIZZA
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
CROZET PIZZA
5793 Three Notched Road, Crozet
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Chopped Tomato, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Hard Egg, Imported Blue Cheese Crumbles and dressing.
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Crisp Iceberg Wedge, Chopped Tomato, Smoked Hardwood Bacon, Red Onion, Imported Blue Cheese Crumble