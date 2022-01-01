Cru - Austin
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
2716 Guadalupe St
Austin, TX 78705
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
2716 Guadalupe St, Austin TX 78705
Nearby restaurants
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
In 1926, John Martin opened Martin's KumBak at 2808 Guadalupe St. The restaurant had humble beginnings with asingle flat top grill, an eight-stool bar, and a small drive-through out front. The original Martin's KumBak also had DIRT FLOORS! In the early 1950s, a concrete foundation was finally poured in, but the customers who were familiar with the dirt floors, affectionately began referring to the restaurant as Dirty's. The name has stuck after all these years as Dirty Martin's has continued to serve our beloved Austin community and we look forward to the next 100 years.
Kerbey Lane Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Pizzeria Vetri
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.
Chick'nCone
Air fired Chicken and waffles!
Always Fresh, always Fast, always Friendly!