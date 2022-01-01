Go
A map showing the location of Cru - Liburn

Cru - Liburn

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

605 Indian Trail Lilburn RD

Lilburn, GA 30047

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

605 Indian Trail Lilburn RD, Lilburn GA 30047

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Taco n Madres

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican food!

Agavero Cantina - Lilburn

No reviews yet

Mexican food, margaritas, and a cozy atmosphere that will make you want to stick around, Agavero Cantina has everything you want in a restaurant.

Ike's Cafe and Grill

No reviews yet

We are a fine dining West African Cuisine serving restaurant.

Contigo Peru

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy Peruvian traditional cuisine at its best!

Cru - Liburn

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston