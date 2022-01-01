Go
Toast

CRU Oyster Bar

CRU Oyster Bar Nantucket
Nantucket's premier waterfront dining destination

1 Straight Wharf

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WHOOPIE PIES$10.00
Bittersweet chocolate whoopie pie with vanilla buttercream (2 per order)
WARM LOBSTER ROLL$38.00
Warm buttered lobster served on toasted brioche roll with french fries
CRUDITE & DIP$16.00
Carrot hummus & farm crudité
COLD LOBSTER ROLL$38.00
Chilled Lobster with lemon mayo on toasted brioche roll served with french fries
KEY LIME PIE$12.00
Fresh lime, whipped cream & coconut-graham crust
CLAM CHOWDER$10.00
New England clam chowder with housemate oyster crackers
SHRIMP COCKTAIL (BY THE PC)$7.00
U-8 Shrimp sold by the piece, served with cocktail sauce & lemon
VEHICLE INFORMATION
CRU MASK$15.00
CRAB COCKTAIL$26.00
Blue crab served with horseradish créme, cocktail sauce and frisée
See full menu

Location

1 Straight Wharf

Nantucket MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nantucket Lobster Trap - Red Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Proprietors Bar & Table

No reviews yet

Locavore Food & Beverages Inspired by International Flavors & Techniques.

SLIP 14

No reviews yet

Island. The combination of our outdoor patio, casual bar, and relaxed inside dining room is a favorite among locals and summer visitors alike. The menu features local seafood and summer fare highlighting the freshest herbs and vegetables. A great place for lunch or dinner paired with refreshing cocktails and local oysters from "The Shanty", Slip 14's in-house raw bar.

Nantucket Lobster Trap

No reviews yet

Order easy online!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston