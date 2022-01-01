Go
Cru Café is Charleston’s home to some of the best gourmet comfort food in the Lowcountry. Cru Café is the culinary creation of renowned Le Cordon Bleu graduate Chef John Zucker. Opened in 2002 in response to overwhelming demand, Cru Café is a culinary destination off the beaten path in a classic 18th century Charleston single-style home. Cru Café and its award-winning Cru Catering division are consistently ranked as top eateries by locals and tourists alike.
From our famous Four-Cheese Macaroni to our tasty Thai Seafood Risotto, we feature something for everyone. And if you’re in the mood for lighter fare, try our Chinese Chicken Salad or Duck Confit Salad. Guests of the restaurant can enjoy daily specials, indoor and outdoor porch seating, a wine list tailored to the varied menu, local beers, and rich, mouthwatering desserts. We invite to stop in and enjoy a delicious meal with us today.

18 Pinckney Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (7038 reviews)

Popular Items

C.A.B. Burger$12.25
On a brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and your choice of toppings (choice of side)
Garlic Chicken Club$13.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Pepper Jack,
Mayo, Sourdough (choice of side)
Mesclun Goat Cheese Salad/Entree$13.75
Chinese Chicken Salad/Entree$13.75
Hand Picked Roasted Chicken, Julienne Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Daikon, Peppers, Red Onion, Fried Wontons, Ginger Vinaigrette
General Tso's Chicken$16.50
Fried Rice, Asian Slaw
Mesclun Fried Goat Cheese Salad/App$9.75
Garden Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Pine Nut Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Four Cheese Macaroni$9.50
Shrimp B.L.T.$16.25
Pepper Jack, Mayo, Sourdough (choice of side)
Chinese Chicken Salad/App$9.75
Hand Picked Roasted Chicken, Julienne Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Daikon, Peppers, Red Onion, Fried Wontons, Ginger Vinaigrette
Italian$14.75
Orange Chili Glazed Fried Chicken (choice of side)
18 Pinckney Street

Charleston SC

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:55 pm, 4:56 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:55 pm, 4:56 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:55 pm, 4:56 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:55 pm, 4:56 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:55 pm, 4:56 pm - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
