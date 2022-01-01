Cru Catering

-6 Pack of Assorted Local Beers

-Hot Crab Dip with Fried Pretzel Bites

-Asian Sesame Meatballs

-Italian Chopped Salad

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onion,

Mozzarella, Sopressata, Fresh Basil,

Italian Vinaigrette

-Caramelized Onion and

Balsamic Dip with Grilled Vegetables and Flatbread

-Ranch Dusted Wings with Buffalo Dipping Sauce

-Blackened Shrimp Quesadillas

Avocado Purée, Sour Cream,

Chipotle Sauce

-Pepperoni Stromboli

Spicy Marinara

-Cheesesteak Stromboli

White Cheese Dip

-Macarons and

Caramel Brownies

Decorated in Team Colors

