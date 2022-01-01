Cru Catering

Go
Cru Kits are Fully Prepared, Chilled, and Reheating Instructions are Provided

1784 Harmon Street

Popular Items

Valentine's Day Kit$200.00
-CharCRUterie Board
Meats, Cheeses,
Honeycomb, Pickled Vegetables, Crusty Garlic Breads.
-Butter Poached
Lobster Carpacio
Lemon Infused
Hericot Vert–Frise Salad,
Edible Bouquet
Salad
-Brussels Sprouts Caesar
Sea Salt Pretzel Crouton,
Marinated Artichokes, White Anchovies
Peppercorn-Manchego Dressing
-Short-eaubriand
22ox. Slow Braised
Balsamic Short Rib,
Sweet Potato-Chèvre Purée, Smoked Chipolini Onions,
Chantrelle Demi
-Assorted Decadent Bites
Passion Fruit Macarons,
White Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles, Salted Caramel Truffles,
Peanut Butter Cups,
Valrhona Dark Chocolate
Covered Strawberries
-Piper Sonoma
Sparkling Brut Rosé
Super Bowl LVI Kit$250.00
-6 Pack of Assorted Local Beers
-Hot Crab Dip with Fried Pretzel Bites
-Asian Sesame Meatballs
-Italian Chopped Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onion,
Mozzarella, Sopressata, Fresh Basil,
Italian Vinaigrette
-Caramelized Onion and
Balsamic Dip with Grilled Vegetables and Flatbread
-Ranch Dusted Wings with Buffalo Dipping Sauce
-Blackened Shrimp Quesadillas
Avocado Purée, Sour Cream,
Chipotle Sauce
-Pepperoni Stromboli
Spicy Marinara
-Cheesesteak Stromboli
White Cheese Dip
-Macarons and
Caramel Brownies
Decorated in Team Colors
Location

1784 Harmon Street

Charleston SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

