CRUISERS SUB SHOP

Welcome to Cruisers where life is celebrated. Our mission is to make the most of every day and better the community we serve through tasty food, groovy space, and genuine kindness. We believe that energy is transferred through food and those that deliver it to you, which is why our family is dedicated to cultivating joy and laughter as we create your mouth-watering meal. Cheers to delicious, beautiful, and memorable moments enjoyed together!

Popular Items

CALI TURKEY$10.49
Anitbiotic Free Turkey, Provolone, Red Onion, Avocado, Tomato, Topped with Fresh Spinach and Housemade Pesto Mayo.
BOULDER BBQ CHIPS$2.29
CUSTOM SAMMIE$3.49
Build your own!
MEATBALL$9.99
Italian Style Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan, and Italian Herbs.
CLUB$10.49
Antibiotic Free Turkey, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Guacamole, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch Dressing.
ITALIAN$10.99
Anitbiotic Free Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Pickle, Lettuce, Salt & Pepper, Italian Herbs, and Oil & Balsamic Vinegar.
CHICKEN SALAD$10.49
Cruisers Antibiotic Free Chicken Salad (Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Apples), Provolone, Red Onions, Lettuce, and Raspberry Pecan Vinaigrette
CRUISER BOWL$10.99
BLEND: Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, and Organic Apple Juice
TOPPING: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Organic Hemp Granola, and Organic Honey.
TORTAS CARNITAS$9.99
BEST OF THE BOAT!!! Marinated Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Guacamole, and Housemade Chipotle Mayo. **Jalapenos Recommended**
CUBAN$10.49
*Pressed Sandwich* Marinated Pulled Pork, Antibiotic Free Ham, Salami, Banana Peppers, Pickle, Provolone Cheese, and Spicy Mustard.
Location

685 Marketplace Plz

Steamboat Springs CO

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
