CRUMBS by Toast & Co

Coffee shop and breakfast, lunch and smoothies.

33 Franklin Street

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Grilled Chicken served on a Striata Roll with Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Aioli, Tomato, and Lettuce. Comes with a bag of chips.
Breakfast Wrap$7.95
Flour Tortilla, with two eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, sriracha aioli and your choice of either bacon or sausage
Iced Honey Latte with Lavender Cold foam Iced Only
The Big Bob Sandwich$6.99
Sausage, Bacon, Egg, and Cheese. Served on a Striata roll toasted with butter.
Iced Latte
Cali Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Grilled Chicken served on a Striata Roll with Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Ranch, Tomato, and Lettuce. Comes with a bag of chips.
Hot Latte$4.75
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese$5.99
2 Cooked Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, and Your Choice of Meat Served on a Toasted Striata Roll
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese$5.99
2 Cooked Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, and Your Choice of Meat Served on a Toasted Striata Roll
Iced Coffee
Location

33 Franklin Street

Torrington CT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

