Go
Toast

Crunch.

Come in and enjoy!

8170 McCormick Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Poppers Basket$17.00
Steak, Pop & Drop Wrap$20.00
Crunch Salad$19.00
Avo Chicken Ranch Salad$19.00
The Crispy$16.00
Brisket Egg Rolls$11.00
Chicken Strip Basket$17.00
Orange Sesame Cauliflower$16.00
Crunch Wrap$16.00
The Crunch Burger$15.00
See full menu

Location

8170 McCormick Blvd

Skokie IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Garcia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trattoria D.O.C

No reviews yet

Full service Italian restaurant with wood burning pizza oven

Union Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Neopolitan Wood-fired pizzas, small plates, Big plates, craft-cocktails, beer & wine.

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Fresh Local & Authentic.
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston