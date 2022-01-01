Go
Toast

Cruncheese Korean Hot Dog

CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog is the first korean style hot dog in Minnesota.
Come in and enjoy!

401 14th Ave SE

No reviews yet

Location

401 14th Ave SE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burrito Loco

No reviews yet

Campus Bar and Grill featuring cheap drinks and killer food specials.

Pho Mai

No reviews yet

Fast, Fresh & Delicious Vietnamese Cuisine!

Day Block Brewing Company

No reviews yet

We are currently open for beer sales and frozen pizzas on Mondays and closed all day on Sunday. Enjoy take out Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4pm.
You may order ahead by selecting the day, and that days menu should appear. Call us with any questions! 612-617-7793.
Thank you for your support - we are grateful for the support!
Stay tuned on Instagram.com/dayblockbrewing and Facebook additional information.

Avocadish

No reviews yet

Daring and innovative flavors, centered around the avocado and other whole and natural foods

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston