Toast

Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall

Come in and enjoy!

2216 Summit St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The OG Regular$8.00
Comes With Your Choice Of Protein, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, And Sour Cream.
Build Your Own Crunch$7.00
Crunch base comes with Tostadas, House White Jalapeno Queso and Grilled Flour Tortilla
Fajita Quesadillas$7.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with house seasoned peppers and onions, shredded cheese, served with your choice of dipping sauce
House Chips and Queso$8.00
Shareable portion of House White Jalapeno Queso and Seasoned Chips
*Add-ons Available for an Additional Charge*
The Vegan$11.00
House Black beans, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Queso, Vegan Shredded Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, and Shredded Romaine.
Crunch Tots$9.00
Heaping Pile of Tots, Protein (Ground Beef, Ground Turkey, or House Black Beans), House White Jalapeno Queso, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Ranch. (Protein Substitutions Available)
THE OG$9.00
Your choice of Protein, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, House Jalapeno Queso, Shredded romaine, and Sour Cream.
Crunch Dip Trio$9.00
House seasoned corn chips, served with guacamole, weekly house salsa , and white jalapeño queso.
The Chicken$10.00
Shredded Braised Chicken, Mango Aleppo Pepper Salsa, Shredded Romaine, Avocado Ranch, and Shredded Cheese.
The Steak$11.00
Chipotle Steak, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Pico De Gallo Shredded Cheese, Shredded Romaine, and Avocado Ranch.
Location

2216 Summit St

Columbus OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
