Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
Come in and enjoy!
2216 Summit St
Popular Items
Location
2216 Summit St
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Emmett's at Open Air
Operating 7 days a week, Emmett's offers a varied menu in a friendly, relaxed and welcoming environment.
Understory
Understory is a new experience from the team at Wolf’s Ridge Brewing rooting our community to the natural beauty and history of Columbus.
Pasta Villa
Come in and enjoy!
Fives Up High
Just a dive bar keeping dive bars alive on the greatest campus in the world!