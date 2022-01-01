Go
Crush Pizza and Alehouse

102 North Main Street

Popular Items

1st Half WHOLE PIE$8.00
Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
GB served with hm Marinara sauce
Chicken Alfredo WHOLE$23.00
Season Chicken Alfredo Sauce and Bacon Pieces
Meat Lovers WHOLE$24.00
Beef sausage pepperoni canadian bacon and bacon pieces
Margherita WHOLE$18.00
Crush tom sauce, mozzarella, basil and olive oil
Chicken Alfredo PASTA$20.00
Fettucini pasta with shredded chicken and alfredo sauce
The Pathfinder WHOLE$23.00
Spice shredded chicken, pepperoni, cream cheese and mozzarella
3 Topping Pizza WHOLE$24.00
Crush Supreme WHOLE$23.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers and Onions
Mediterranean Shrimp PASTA$20.00
Fettucini pasta with shrimp, red pepper flakes, scallions tomatoes and garlic butter
102 North Main Street

Fremont NE

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
