Crush Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1250 Hancock St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1295 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Wings$10.99
Braised marinated wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then fire roasted in our 1000 degree oven
Create Your Own Large 16"$15.95
French Fries$4.95
Pork Face Pizza
A Mighty meaty all pork pizza with a kick. Tomato sauce, house sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fresh basil, mozzarella & a drizzle of
house-made habanero honey
Truffle Fries$6.49
Salsiccia Pizza
Crushed tomato sauce, house sausage, house mozzarella, onion, garlic and basil.
Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
Create Your Own Individual 12"$8.95
Classic Cobb Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
green pepper, cucumber, boiled egg,
gorgonzola, corn, tomato, carrots
& romaine with green goddess ranch
dressing & croutons
Caesar Salad$9.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house made dressing and croutons then topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Casual
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

1250 Hancock St

Quincy MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

