Crush Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

107 STATE ST • $$

Avg 4.3 (1707 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house made dressing and croutons then topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Small Wings$10.99
Braised marinated wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then fire roasted in our 1000 degree oven
Create Your Own Large 16"$15.95
Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.95
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
Create Your Own Individual 12"$8.95
7pc Chicken Fingers$8.00
Pork Face Pizza$12.95
A Mighty meaty all pork pizza with a kick. Tomato sauce, house sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fresh basil, mozzarella & a drizzle of
house-made habanero honey
French Fries$3.95
Salsiccia Pizza$10.95
Crushed tomato sauce, house sausage, house mozzarella, onion, garlic and basil.
Bourbon BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.50
House bourbon BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, house mozzarella, scallions, crispy tortilla strip, and a garnish of cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

107 STATE ST

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
