Crush Wine Bar

CRUSH: a family- and locally-owned Wine Bar, offering over 50 wines from around the world and a menu of delicious, shareable plates.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

3911 Ambrosia Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (458 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Jam Sliders$9.00
Two all-beef sliders, served on locally made Brioche buns, topped with Maple-Bourbon-Bacon jam + sharp cheddar
Prosciutto Fig Flatbread$11.00
A 9" flatbread with prosciutto, fig preserves, mascarpone, fresh mozzarella, arugula and balsamic reduction.
Sticky Toffee Pudding$7.00
The dessert that people know us for! Traditional brown sugar & date "sticky pudding" (like a lightly sweet cake) +buttery toffee sauce+whipped cream.
Signature Salad$7.00
Baby Lettuces + fresh Apple & Black Grapes + Cranberry + Blue Cheese + Bacon + spiced Pecans + house-made Balsamic-Dijon dressing (add steak for an additional $3)
Caprese Bruschetta$8.00
Fresh mozzarella + tomato + basil + garlic + toast + balsamic reduction
Charcuterie Board$19.00
A seasonal selection of cured meats and artisan cheeses from craft producers around the world. Current offerings include:
Meats: Sopressata (very coarsely ground with a hint of clove), Napoli (red wine & fennel) & Prosciutto.
Cheeses: Fromager D'Affinois (triple cream Brie with fresh herbs), Spanish Manchego (buttery, nutty sheeps milk) & Sunset Red Cheddar (a flavorful, speckled cheddar from Rocking W Ranch in Olathe, CO).
Served with fresh fruit + Valencia almonds + crackers
Pork & Beef Meatballs Pizzaiolo$8.00
Tender, flavorful meatballs, smothered in herbed tomato sauce + provolone + parmesan + toast
Steak & Blue Flatbread$11.00
A 9" flatbread with tender steak, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, mild Madrona blue cheese, arugula and balsamic reduction.
Pesto Chicken Flatbread$11.00
A 9" flatbread with roasted, shredded chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh tomato, mozzarella and parmesan.
Brussels$9.00
Olive oil & sea salt-roasted + mild Wisconsin goat cheese + crispy bacon + Valencia almonds

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3911 Ambrosia Street

Castle Rock CO

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

