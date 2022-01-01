Go
Crush Wine Bar & Grill

FRENCH FRIES

627 S Polk • $$

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)

Popular Items

Ham & brie$11.00
Smoked ham, bacon, brie, carmelazied onions, lettuce and tomato with raspberry sauce on jalapeno cornbread.
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts$5.50
Full House Salad$7.50
lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onion, crouton, parmesan (v)
Half Peach Salad$6.50
spring mix, candied pecans, roasted cherry tomato, roasted peaches, blue cheese.
Jalapeno Turkey$10.00
house smoked turkey, bacon, avocado spread, lettuce , caramelized onion, jalapeño cornbread
Entree Peach Salad$10.50
spring mix, candied pecans, roasted cherry tomato, roasted peaches, blue cheese.
Grain Bowl$14.50
tri-colored quinoa, market vegetables, mushrooms, sweet potato, fried egg, jalapeño cream, harissa sauce (gf)
Chicken Picatta$20.50
Lemon butter, Capers, parmesan, Broccolini Bucatini pasta,
Double Smash burger$12.00
two smashed patties, american cheese, thick cut bacon, dijonaise, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun and regular fries
Full Classic Caesar$10.00
arugula, baby kale, parmesan, croutons, chipotle caesar (v)
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
627 S Polk

Amarillo TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
