Go
Toast

Crush3

Crush3 is the newest Vibe in downtown Anderson City. Restaurant, Tapas, and Bar area which is just chill. Great crowd with excellent food, times and people.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

121 N Main Street • $$

Avg 3.5 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

ANGUS BURGER$10.00
6 OZ OF CERIFTIED ANGUS BURGER
SALMON DINNER$15.00
CHEESE FRIES$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

121 N Main Street

Anderson SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fyre Pizza

No reviews yet

Fresh pizza made your way... fresh and fast

Simpell Sammies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston