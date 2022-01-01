Go
Crushcakes Cafe

Popular Items

Chickened Out$10.95
roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, caramelized red onions, homemade pesto, aioli
Side Chips$1.50
Crush Kale Salad$12.95
roasted chicken, avocado, chopped kale, carrots, red bell peppers, onions, pumpkin seeds and parmesan tossed in our savory caesar dressing
Farmers Market$11.95
mixed greens, roasted chicken, goat cheese, strawberries, grapes, apples, cranberries, maple roasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Latte$4.50
The Lucky Goat Burrito$11.95
scrambled eggs, goat cheese, peppers, mushrooms, roasted potatoes, avocado and sautéed mixed greens
Cupcake$3.75
Break of Day Burrito$10.95
scrambled eggs, cheddar, jack, applewood smoked bacon, roasted peppers and our homemade salsa
Tuna Melt Panini$11.95
albacore tuna, cheddar cheese, avocado
Slim Spicy Wrap$11.95
spicy roasted chicken, avocado, sauteed jalapenos, homemade pico de gallo, mixed greens and our special sauce
Location

5392 Hollister Avenue

Goleta CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
