Crushed Red - Cherry Street

At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.
1529 E. 15th Street
1529 E. 15th Street
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
