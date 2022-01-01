Crushed Red - Cherry Street

Go
At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.

1529 E. 15th Street

Popular Items

Pick Up Stix$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
Regular BYO Salad$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
Small This Pear is on Fire$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Regular Welcome Back Cobber$10.49
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular Play Gloria$11.59
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
Regular Cowpoke$10.49
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular Farmer's Market$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Curbside Pick Up- Call Upon Arrival
Regular Health Nut$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular This Pear is on Fire$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Location

1529 E. 15th Street

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
