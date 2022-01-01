Go
Pizza
Salad
American

Crushed Red - Chesterfield

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

1684 Clarkson Rd.

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Popular Items

Regular Health Nut$10.79
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular Play Gloria$13.79
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
Regular Welcome Back Cobber$12.79
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Warm Herbed Goat Cheese$11.79
Crusted with sliced almonds & dried cranberries, topped with agave nectar. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.
Regular BYO Salad$11.79
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
Regular South of the Border$11.79
Avocado, tomato, roasted corn, Cheddar cheese, & tortilla strips with field greens. Low fat chipotle ranch.
Regular Farmer's Market$12.79
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular This Pear is on Fire$14.79
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Curbside Pick Up- Call Upon Arrival
Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken$12.79
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1684 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield MO 63017

