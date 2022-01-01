Go
Toast

Crushed Red - Clayton

At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.

8007 Maryland Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Regular Play Gloria$13.79
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken$12.79
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
Regular Health Nut$10.79
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular This Pear is on Fire$14.79
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Regular Farmer's Market$12.79
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular Cowpoke$12.79
Steak, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, & jalapeno straws with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular South of the Border$11.79
Avocado, tomato, roasted corn, Cheddar cheese, & tortilla strips with field greens. Low fat chipotle ranch.
Curbside Pick Up- Call Upon Arrival
Regular Welcome Back Cobber$12.79
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Regular BYO Salad$11.79
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
See full menu

Location

8007 Maryland Avenue

Clayton MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

Pastaria Deli & Wine

No reviews yet

Connected directly to Pastaria (in the former Sardella space), Deli & Wine offers a variety of ready-to-enjoy lunch items, pantry provisions created and curated by the Pastaria team, a vast variety of unique wines, and much more! Dine-in, carry out, or shop in store!

City Coffee and Creperie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Pastaria

No reviews yet

Pastaria is the approachable Italian concept inspired by the pasta-making factories and lively osterias of southern Italy. With a mantra of “La Verità,” Pastaria represents Chef Craft’s dedication to “the truth” of Italian cuisine, celebrating the simplicity and quality of great food. Executive Chef Brian Moxey helms the kitchen for Pastaria’s menu of soups, salads, and appetizers, organic pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, wood oven entrées, and of course, gelato.
A recipe that took two and half years to develop, Pastaria’s pizza showcases Craft’s dedication to producing chewy, bubbly crust for the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Pastaria’s gelato program features a rotating menu of classic to creative flavors and guests are encouraged to visit the gelato counter to sample selections as well as watch pasta being made by hand.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston