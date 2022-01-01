Go
At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.

2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr.

Popular Items

Regular BYO Salad$11.79
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
Regular Welcome Back Cobber$12.79
Roasted chicken breast, avocado, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola, croutons, & tomato with field greens. Goddess dressing.
Warm Herbed Goat Cheese$11.79
Crusted with sliced almonds & dried cranberries, topped with agave nectar. Served with warm flatbread & lavasch.
Curbside Pick Up- Call Upon Arrival
Small This Pear is on Fire$11.79
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Regular This Pear is on Fire$14.79
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Regular Farmer's Market$12.79
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular Health Nut$10.79
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken$12.79
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
Two for You Combo$12.79
Treat yourself to double the delicious. Choose two.
Location

2540 Broadway Bluffs Dr.

Columbia MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
