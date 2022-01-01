Go
Toast

Crushed Red - Creve Coeur

At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

11635 Olive Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)

Popular Items

Two for You Combo$12.79
Treat yourself to double the delicious. Choose two.
14" Mushroom Medley$19.39
Parmesan cream, crimini, portabello and white mushrooms, Crushed Red mozzarella blend and goat cheese with fresh rosemary
14" Mona Lisa$19.39
Extra virgin olive oil & roasted garlic, kalamata olives, spinach, feta, goat cheese and Crushed Red mozzarella blend
14" Roasted Chicken Gorgonzola$20.39
Parmesan cream, roasted chicken breast, spinach, Gorgonzola, onion, & tomato.
14"Mushroom, Pepperoni & Sausage$20.39
Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, mushroom, pepperoni, sausage, and Crushed Red mozzarella blend
Two for You Combo$12.79
Treat yourself to double the delicious. Choose two.
14" Fire Roasted Veggie$19.39
Crushed Red organic tomato sauce, artichokes, portabellos, onion, tomato, red pepper, black olive, and Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh rosemary
14" South Coast Shrimp$20.39
Tomato Parmesan cream, pesto shrimp, bacon, roasted corn , tomato, & CR mozzarella cheese blend with crushed red pepper.
14" Five Cheese$20.39
Extra virgin olive oil and garlic, goat cheese, feta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, and Crushed Red mozzarella blend with fresh basil
14" Queen Margherita$19.39
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, and tomato with fresh basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11635 Olive Blvd

Creve Coeur MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Box Cookies - Creve Coeur

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Global Quesadilla Company

No reviews yet

FRESH, FAST, AND DUCKING FELICIOUS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

No reviews yet

Cecil Whittaker’s Pizza Restaurant is an Italian restaurant that offers Pizza, Pizza delivery, Italian cuisines and select American dishes. Our St Louis style Pizza is the best. We didn’t invent thin crust; we just do it better and have been since 1983! We only buy the freshest ingredients available. Our portions are generous and our prices are competitive.

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston