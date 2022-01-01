Go
Crush Pad Food Truck at Truro Vineyards and South Hollow Spirits

11 Shore Road

Popular Items

Niman Ranch Hamburger$12.00
Our fresh ground beef is cooked through. If you’d like rare or well please specify. Otherwise no temperature is necessary.
Short Rib and Pork Belly Chili$14.00
White beans, pork sausage, sour cream and chive
Hal’s Hot Lobster Roll$33.00
Connecticut style. Just butter and lobster.
Fried Shrimp Taco$14.00
Chili aioli, pico de gallo, avocado crema, slaw
11 Shore Road

North Truro MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
