Crush Pad
Crush Pad Food Truck at Truro Vineyards and South Hollow Spirits
11 Shore Road
Popular Items
Location
11 Shore Road
North Truro MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Captain's Choice
Cape Cod cuisine centered around locally sourced seafood direct from the shore to your plate!
Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck
Our unique menu reflects who we are – Mom was born in the Pampanga province of the Philippines and moved to Southern California when she was little. Pops is a New Englander from Meriden, Connecticut. We met in San Francisco and how we arrived Cape Cod is a long story which we would be happy to tell to you in person in our restaurant, Mom & Pops!
Blackfish
Take Out and In Person Dining
Avenue D
Come in and enjoy!