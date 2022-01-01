Go
Crust 54 - 1145 Washington Avenue

Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

1145 Washington Avenue

Holland, MI 49423

Menu

Most Popular

Kids Build Your Own
$4.50

$4.75 Choose your toppings! | (First is free, additional toppings start at $.25) or make it a specialty pizza for $1.00

Bread Sticks w/Cheese
$7.00

Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade, mozzarella melted on it and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Breadsticks
$6.00

Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Tim Wheel 6 pc
$8.00

Our Pepperoni Sauce, pepperoni and cheese rolled up in a seasoned Crust 54 pizza crust, sliced and baked. Also available in Cheese Only, BBQ Chicken and Hot Wheels

Sidewinders 1/2 lb
$3.54

Thick-cut potatoes, seasoned with a twist & baked to crispy perfection. (Not GF)

Sidewinders 1 lb
$5.54

Thick-cut potatoes, seasoned with a twist & baked to crispy perfection. (Not GF)

Entree Chicken Caesar
$9.00

Fresh Romaine topped with Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing. Serves 1-2

Side Chicken Caesar
$5.54

Fresh Romaine topped with Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing. Serves 1

Tim Wheel 12 Pc
$13.00

Our Pepperoni Sauce, pepperoni and cheese rolled up in a seasoned Crust 54 pizza crust, sliced and baked. Also available in Cheese Only, BBQ Chicken and Hot Wheels

Side Salad 54
$4.85

Fresh Romaine & Artisan Lettuce topped with Carrot, Cucumber, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Grape Tomatoes, & Mozzarella (served with choice of dressing) Serves 1

Family Salad 54
$14.00

Fresh Romaine & Artisan Lettuce topped with Carrot, Cucumber, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Grape Tomatoes, & Mozzarella (served with choice of dressing) Serves 4

Side West Michigan's Best
$5.54

Fresh Romaine & Artisan Lettuce topped with Michigan Dried Cherries, Fabiano’s Pecans, Grilled Chicken, & Feta. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette. Serves 1

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm

1145 Washington Avenue, Holland MI 49423

Crust 54 - 1145 Washington Avenue

