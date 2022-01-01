Crust 54 Downtown Holland

Go
We serve authentic Chicago style deep dish pizza and a hand-tossed stone fired thin crust pizza in a family friendly atmosphere. We offer vegan, gluten free and dairy free options so no one is excluded!

45 East 8th Street

Popular Items

Too Much Pepperoni
Pepperoni Sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and double pepperoni.
Build Your Own
Choose Your Toppings
Build Your Own Deep Dish
Choose your toppings
Supreme
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Bread Sticks w/Cheese$7.00
Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade, mozzarella melted on it and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Carnivore
Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Italian Sausage
Tim Wheel 12 Pc$13.00
Our fresh dough rolled up with Too Much Pepperoni sauce, cheese, pepperoni and our garlic & herbs marinade. Available in Pepperoni, Cheese only (no sauce), and Hot Wheels (Sriracha/Ranch).
Godfather
Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion
All Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
54 Special
Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive
Holland MI

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
