Go
Toast

Crust 54 South Washington

We serve authentic Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza as well as a Hand-Tossed Stone Fired Thin Crust in a family friendly atmosphere. We have great gluten free, dairy free and vegan options as well.

1145 South Washington Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicago Special
Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, & Onion
Supreme
Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom
Tim Wheel 12 Pc$13.00
Our Pepperoni Sauce, pepperoni and cheese rolled up in a seasoned Crust 54 pizza crust, sliced and baked. Also available in Cheese Only, BBQ Chicken and Hot Wheels
Carnivore
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham & Bacon
Spinach Stuffed
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts & a blend of 4 cheeses
Side Salad 54$4.85
Fresh Romaine & Artisan Lettuce topped with Carrot, Cucumber, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Grape Tomatoes, & Mozzarella (served with choice of dressing) Serves 1
Build Your Own Thin
Choose your own toppings
Build Your Own Deep Dish
Choose your toppings
Godfather
Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom
Bread Sticks w/Cheese$7.00
Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade, mozzarella melted on it and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
See full menu

Location

1145 South Washington Avenue

Holland MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nadine’s Fish Tips n Wings

No reviews yet

Food so Good I named it after my Mama!

Baker's Loft - Banquet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waverly Stone Gastropub

No reviews yet

A pub for food lovers. Not stuffy. Not fancy. Just a welcoming, relaxed dining experience packed with flavor.
We opened Waverly Stone Gastropub in 2018 to bring fresh, creative food and warm, friendly service to Holland's pub scene. Whether you're craving a classic burger and fries or an adventurous, globally-inspired plate, we're here to take care of you.

Crust 54 Downtown Holland

No reviews yet

Want to order at South Washington? Copy this link into your browser:
https://www.toasttab.com/crust-54-s-washington/
We serve authentic Chicago style deep dish pizza and a hand-tossed stone fired thin crust pizza in a family friendly atmosphere. We offer vegan, gluten free and dairy free options so no one is excluded!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston