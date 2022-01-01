Crust Brothers

Go
We are a locally owned family run business. We specialize in a one a kind pizza crust recipe that is crispy on the bottom but soft and fluffy on top. Our pizza sauce has been passed down through generations and we are extremely generous with our toppings. We also feature amazing salads and subs with a diverse beer and wine list. Our restaurant will take you back to your hometown pizzeria. We are passionate about hospitality. Our mission statement is "Fun, Happy, Pizza" and that applies to our guests as well as staff.

Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
13" Cheese Pizza$17.00
16" Cheese Pizza$20.00
House$7.00
10" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Meatball$2.00
Ceasar$6.00
Romaine, House Made Crouton, Parmesian Cheese, Caesar Dressing(Included).
Greek
Side Creamy Parm Ranch Charge$0.25
Wedge$7.00
7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
