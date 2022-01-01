Go
Toast

Crust Brewing

CRUST is a craft beer making, dough rolling, late-night cocktail brewpub in the heart of Rosemont's Entertainment District. CRUST’s menu, inspired by our two brick ovens in the middle of the dining room, is complemented by our on site microbrewery.

5500 Park Place

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5500 Park Place

Rosemont IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Park Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar DNU

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

ZANIES Comedy Club - Rosemont

No reviews yet

The best Stand Up Comedy in Chicago since 1978!

Murray Bros. Caddyshack - Rosemont, IL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston