Crust Pizza Co. Creekside

Crust Pizza Co. Creekside provides the ultimate pizza experience. We believe in serving our customers exquisite and mouth-watering pizza bundled with care. Ideally located off of Kuykendahl Rd. @ Creekside Forest Dr. across the street from H.E.B. in the Creekside Park Village Green center, Crust Pizza is surely your go-to dine-in or to-go choice. With a promise of delivering fresh yummy pizzas to our treasured guests, our signature crust is prepared from a scrumptious combination of the finest flour and organic olive oil. You can choose from our mouth-watering list of our specialty pizzas or maybe one of our signature pastas, subs, or calzones. Perhaps a nutritious salad to start off light before you dive into the pizza and there’s nothing better than a chocolaty dessert melting in your mouth to cap off a wonderful experience, is there? Crust Pizza Co. awaits you from 11 am to 9 pm Sunday-Thursday and 11 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday!

26400 Kuykendahl Road

Popular Items

House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
10" Chz$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.50
Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce
12" Chz$11.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Garlic Knots$6.50
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce
Baked Buffalo Wings$10.00
Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.
14" Chz$13.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
16" Chz$15.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Kid's Pizza$5.00
Location

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
