Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette

Perfection Right Down to the Crust!

4243 Ambassador Caffery PkySTE 101

Popular Items

10" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
10" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
10" Wyatt's Barbecue
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
Garlic Knots$8.00
Boneless Wings$8.00
10" Big Don's
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
14" BYO Pizza
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
Ranch$0.50
10" BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
Location

4243 Ambassador Caffery PkySTE 101

Lafayette LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
