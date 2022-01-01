Go
Crust Pizza Co.

Perfection Right Down to the Crust

3479 Nelson Road

Popular Items

Garlic Butter*$0.50
Caesar Salad$5.00
10" BYO Pizza$10.00
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
10" Pepperoni$10.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
14" BYO Pizza
Garlic Cheese Bread*$8.00
14" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
14" Pepperoni
Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni
10" Big Don's$10.00
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
Beverage (Fountain)$2.75
Location

3479 Nelson Road

Lake Charles LA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
