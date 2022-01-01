Go
Crust Pizza is the locally-owned place for delicious, made-from-scratch pizzas served in an upscale, comfortable, family-friendly environment.
With a commitment to crafting excellent pizza, Crust Pizza Co. brings a culinary experience like none other. Focusing on its namesake, Crust Pizza Co. makes its crust from scratch daily. Our signature crust is crafted from the perfect blend of premium unbleached and un-bromated flour milled from the highest quality of wheat, extra virgin olive oil cold pressed from organically grown olives, purified water, perfectly formulated active dry yeast, salt and a pinch of sugar. All of our pizzas are made local, made fresh, and made just for you.

Popular Items

Gluten Free Brownie$5.00
14" Half/Half Gourmet$18.00
2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.
14" Margherita$18.00
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
14" Big Buffalo Chicken$18.00
Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro
14" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken$18.00
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
Warm Brownie$5.00
Brownie baked in a hot skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
14" Mr. Potato Head$18.00
Creamy Alfredo sauce, sliced & seasoned Idaho potatoes, crispy bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and garnished with chopped scallions.
14" Pepperoni Supreme$18.00
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
14" Madelyn's Alfredo$18.00
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
14" The Green Goat$18.00
3535 Rayford Rd

Spring TX

