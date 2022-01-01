Go
Crust Pizza Co. Woodforest image
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Crust Pizza Co. Woodforest

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

2300 Woodforest Parkway N

Montgomery, TX 77339

Popular Items

10" Cheese$9.00
Kid's Pizza$5.00
Lg Cheese Bread$6.50
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Baked Buffalo Wings$10.00
14" Cheese$13.00
16" Cheese$15.00
Crust Salad$8.50
Mixed greens, marinated chicken, bacon, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta, with ranch dressing
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
Garlic Knots$6.50
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2300 Woodforest Parkway N, Montgomery TX 77339

