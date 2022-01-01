Go
Toast

Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

Italian dishes, New York style pizza, an extensive wine list, and craft cocktails. Crust...Simply Italian.

8300 N Hayden Rd F101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rustica New York+$11.00
Caesar+$11.00
Sm Caesar+$6.00
New York++$18.50
Meatball App+$11.50
Margherita+$12.00
Uncle Louie++$28.00
Goodness Greeness+$13.50
Italian Chopped+$14.00
Garlic Knots+$7.00
See full menu

Location

8300 N Hayden Rd F101

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thai Chili 2 Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

OBON - McCormick Ranch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chompie's - Scottsdale

No reviews yet

Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill is for people who want to have fun and enjoy a unique dining experience. Serving Modern Asian Cuisine with American Flair, our chefs use traditional Asian cooking techniques and ingredients in non-traditional ways to create bold, craveable flavors that appeal to all tastes. With an upbeat atmosphere, an innovative bar and friendly service, Ling & Louie's redefines what Asian restaurants are expected to be.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston