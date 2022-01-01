Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Italian dishes, New York style pizza, an extensive wine list, and craft cocktails. Crust...Simply Italian.
8300 N Hayden Rd F101
Location
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
