Pizza, Pasta, Subs, and Salads.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS

2258 Professor ave • $

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$7.00
Bianco
garlic purée, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, pecorino.
Park Salad$8.00
Chickpeas, carmelized onion, marinated red cabbage, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomato, kalamata olives, feta, and creamy Parmesan dressing.
Hot Margherita Pepperoni
fresh garlic, crushed red pepper, tomato, smoked mozzarella, pepperoni, basil.
BYO Monster Slice$4.50
Side Salad$5.00
Chickpeas, tomatos, cucumber, mozzarella and your choice of dressing.
Mixed Mushroom
fresh garlic, thyme, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pecorino, goat cheese, truffle oil, balsamic reduction drizzle.
Truffle Fries$7.00
Parmesan, garlic, truffle oil. Comes with garlic mayo for dipping.
Mozzarella Balls$6.00
Deep fried pizza dough with mozzerella in the center. Comes with marana sauce.
BYO PIZZA
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2258 Professor ave

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
