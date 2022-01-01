Crust
Pizza, Pasta, Subs, and Salads.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS
2258 Professor ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2258 Professor ave
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
Come out an enjoy one of the best Fish Fry’s in Cleveland hosted by the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
Martha On The Fly
Serving up scratch made, elevated nostalgia!
Lago East Bank
Lago East Bank
Prosperity Social Club
Residing in an original 1938 barroom, Prosperity Social Club is open to the public, being a social club only in a figure of speech, behavior and attitude; a tip of the hat to a past era. Prosperity Social Club offers a full-service bar, great microbrews, classic and specialty cocktails, affordable wines, patio and indoor dining, takeout, a friendly staff and an eclectic clientele. Its sophisticated, tavern-style menu even accommodates vegetarians. It’s a true Cleveland experience.