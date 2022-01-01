Go
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St

Can Cruz House Margarita$12.00
Espolòn Blanco, Combier d’Orange, agave nectar, fresh lime. 8oz. Serves 1-2 cocktails
Can Leña Margarita$14.00
Espolòn Reposado tequila, Wahaka mezcal, Combier d’Orange, agave, lime, grapefruit. 8oz. Serves 1-2 cocktails
Can Skinny Margarita$12.00
Espolòn Reposado, Combier d’Orange, fresh lime. Serves 1-2 cocktails.
Guacamole + Chips$16.00
Mashed Michoacán avocados, cilantro, lime. Served with salsa roja, salsa verde and homemade tortilla chips.
Mezcal Margarita (32oz Crowler)$47.00
Wahaka mezcal and Espolòn reposado, Combier d’Orange, agave, lime, grapefruit
Can Leña Agave Old Fashioned$14.00
Espolòn Reposado tequila, Wahaka mezcal, Oaxacan pasilla, piloncillo, agave, mole bitters, orange. Serves 1-2 cocktails
Can Spicy Mango Margarita$12.00
Espolòn blanco, Combier d’Orange, 11th Orchard bitters, mango, lime. 8oz. Serves 1-2 cocktails.
Chips + Salsa$7.00
Served with housemade salsa roja and verde
Oaxacan Peanuts$4.50
Roasted peanuts with árbol chile, garlic, and salt
Skinny Margarita (32oz Crowler)$47.00
Espolòn reposado, Combier d’Orange, fresh lime
Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
