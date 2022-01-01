Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

La Josie

No reviews yet

Our award-winning, upscale-casual Mexican restaurant with three agave bars, including one on the rooftop, brings traditional flavors in a modern, yet comfortable atmosphere in Chicago’s West Loop. Since May 2017, Chef/Owner Pepe Barajas has offered creative and thoughtful dishes influenced by all regions of Mexico alongside some of his family's recipes from their home state (and tequila's birthplace), Jalisco, Mexico

