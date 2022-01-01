Cruz del Sur
Traditional Guadalajara food now in Brooklyn, try our authentic tacos and come back to life with a torta ahogada or some carnitas.
622 Washington Ave
Location
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
