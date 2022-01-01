Go
Cruzin’ Cafe

Located in the heart of Honokowai, Cruzin' Cafe is the happening place where both the locals and tourist come for a refreshing drink or a quick bite utilizing the best fresh and local ingredients as possible. Boasting a 14' outdoor surfboard table on the lanai with comfortable seating to talk story, people watch or work on your laptop with our free wi-fi.

3481 Lower Honoapiilani Rd

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Sandwich$8.75
Scrambled egg patties (*eggs contain dairy) and cheddar cheese with choice of pork sausage patty or hickory-smoked bacon strips served on an English Muffin, Everything Bagel, or Hawaiian Sweet Bread. We do have Gluten-free options, although we are not a certified GF kitchen.
Honeysuckle
Locally sourced honey and vanilla latte
Moa Bettah$9.75
6" Hawaiian Sweet Roll with Melted Provolone, Nut Free Pesto, Turkey, Tomato and Mayo
Frozen Lemonade$5.00
Classic frozen lemonade or add some flavor to make it your own!
Cold Brew
It takes an hour to yield one drip of the coffee we use for this to make for a smooth drink
Flavored Latte
Choose up to 3 flavors to add to your latte
Nutty Hawaiian
Ghiradelli Caramel and Macadamia Nut Latte
Avocado Sandwich$8.75
An everything-bagel with smashed avocado, sprouts, cream cheese, salt and pepper, topped with your choice of sliced tomatoes or hickory-smoked bacon. (Or both +$1)
Maui Cristo$9.75
Melted Swiss, Ham and Maui Guava Jelly on a Toasted 6" Hawaiian Sweet Roll
Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.50
Toasted Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese
Location

3481 Lower Honoapiilani Rd

Lahaina HI

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
