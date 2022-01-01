Go
Crying Thaiger

Rustic Thai Kitchen

114 Ferry St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad See Ew 👍$12.95
Wok charred wide rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, Chinese broccoli, black sweet soy sauce, soybean paste, garlic
Scallion Pancake 🥦$6.95
Crispy scallion pancake served with sweet soy sauce
Spring Rolls 🥦$6.95
Crispy spring rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, taro, glass noodle served with plum sauce.
Contains: Eggs and Gluten
Pad Thai 👍🥦$12.95
World’s famous sweet and tangy stir fried rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprout, turnip, peanut, scallion.
Our Padthai is gluten free.
Crab Rangoon$6.95
Cream cheese, Kani, carrot, celery served with plum sauce.
Contains: Cheese, Eggs, and Gluten.
No Utensils
Basil Fried Rice 🌶️🥦$12.95
Spicy Fried Rice with egg, basil, onion, carrot, green bean, bell pepper, scallion, your choice of protein
Spicy Basil Pad Thai 👍🥦🌶️🌶️$13.95
World’s famous Pad Thai with Spicy twist!!! Stir-fried rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprout, turnip, peanut, scallion, chili, and Basil.
Our Padthai is gluten free.
Crying Thaiger 's Curry 👍🌶️🥦$15.95
Creamy, mildly spicy and peanutty, this rich curry is made with red curry and ground peanut, broccoli, carrot, and bell peppers
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle) 🌶️$12.95
Spicy and fragrant stir fried wide rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, basil, onion, bell pepper, carrot, green beans, and scallion
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

114 Ferry St

Malden MA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
