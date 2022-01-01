Go
Toast
  • /
  • Auburn
  • /
  • Robbie's Place Ice Cream Parlor

Robbie's Place Ice Cream Parlor

We pride ourselves on the quality of our ice cream and our service. Flavors for every taste! Ask for your favorite flavor, you won't be disappointed.

790 southbridge st

No reviews yet

Location

790 southbridge st

Auburn MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DA

No reviews yet

D'angelo Grilled Sandwiches

Chester P Tuttle Post279

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DAWU CAFE

No reviews yet

Dawu's features signature soul food dishes that not only bring flavor to your mouth, but comfort to your stomach and love to your heart. Our soul food includes: Our Famous Fried Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Cabbage, & Fried Catfish. Just to name a few!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston