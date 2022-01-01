Go
CRYSTAL FALLS

Casual dining American restaurant

SEAFOOD • BBQ

1500 Handschke Dr • $

Avg 4.5 (196 reviews)

Popular Items

.60 Boneless Wings
Breaded & Fried
Haddock$13.50
Choose Lightly breaded or baked in a white wine and butter sauce
Cheese Curds$7.50
Fried Wisconsin white cheese curds
Fish Taco$2.50
Choose Hard or Soft Shell, breaded Mahi, cheese, & coleslaw
.60 Bone-In Wings
Smoked & Fried
Chicken Taco$2.00
Choose Hard or Soft Shell, Shredded Chicken, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Sunday Supper$10.00
2 Pieces Broasted Chicken, Beef Tips, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Stuffing, Corn
French Fries$4.00
Beef Taco$2.00
Choose Hard or Soft Shell, Topped with lettuce, pico, & shredded cheddar cheese
Hamburger$8.50
1/3lb burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1500 Handschke Dr

New London WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

