Crystal Lake restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Crystal Lake

Must-try Crystal Lake restaurants

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh image

 

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh

19 Williams St, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ramen$7.00
Falafel$9.00
Avocado Caprese Salad$8.00
Benedict’s La Strata image

 

Benedict’s La Strata

40 N Williams Street, Unit F, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwestern Fiesta Salad$13.00
Chopped mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
Southwestern Wrap$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Classic French Toast$7.99
Add fresh fruit and whipped cream. 1.50
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grain Bowl$16.00
Chickpeas, short grain brown rice, quinoa, lentils, & sweet potatoes topped with roasted peppers, vegan chipotle mayonnaise, avocado, kale chips & toasted almonds. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
Chipotle Chicken Pasta$18.00
GF penne pasta tossed in our house-made chipotle cream sauce with chorizo, organic sweet corn, & chicken breast, topped with Parmesan cheese. Gluten-Free.
Veggie Burger$12.00
Duke's hand-packed veggie burger with sweet potatoes, pinto beans, breadcrumbs, oatmeal, jalapeños, and golden raisins. Grilled and topped with vegan chipotle mayo, lettuce, & tomato on a toasted pretzel bun. Vegetarian. No longer vegan due to pretzel bun.
The Cottage Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Cottage Pub

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The California Toasty$12.99
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
The Original$9.99
Vine & Plate image

 

Vine & Plate

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Butternut Squash Stuffed Ravioli in Vodka Sauce$16.00
With house-made vodka sauce, side garden salad, and garlic crostini.
Cacio E Pepe Gnocchi$15.00
Gnocchi, smoked pecorino, parmesan, fresh cracked pepper.
Steak Sandwich$18.00
Grass Fed Sirloin Steak, Lemon Pepper Mayo, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Mushroom, on Sourdough baguette.
Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lover's Skillet$11.00
Ham, sausage, bacon and american cheese topped with 2 eggs any style
Ultimate Omelette$12.00
Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato and cheddar cheese
The 2 X 4$10.00
2 Pancakes or french toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and 2 eggs
Taste of Benedict's image

 

Taste of Benedict's

35 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 Holiday Cookies$18.00
8 Holiday Decorated Cookies Boxed with Ribbon
Coffee
Our own blend of Intelligentsia Coffee!
Be Naughty Save Santa The Trip$23.99
Be Naughty Save Santa The Trip
Sip your favorite holiday cheer in this festive stainless steel tumbler! The perfect addition to any holiday gift! A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the fight against Ovarian Cancer.
-- Stainless Steel/BPA-Free Plastic -- 12oz/4.5"H
Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only
New Peking Chinese Restaurant image

 

New Peking Chinese Restaurant

40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G, CRYSTAL LAKE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lo Mein 捞面
Made with yellow noodles. Literally meaning "Stirred Noodles", this dish is stirred with a thin sauce, white onions, green onions, bean sprouts, and your protein of choice.
Pot Stickers (6) 锅贴$9.55
6 pieces. Hand folded pork dumplings with a savory sauce. Can be pan fried or steamed.
Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭$8.95
A delicious fried rice made in a flaming hot and smoking wok. Made with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and soy sauce.
Cafe Olympic image

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Signature Smash Burger$12.00
two patties loaded with housemade pickles, shredduce, american cheese, grilled onions, and our not-fancy sauce on a fresh brioche bun
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Choose from O.G. or Caramel Apple!
(Limit 4 per order. Please call to schedule a pick up time if you would like to preorder a larger quantity.)
Perfect Pancakes$7.00
better than mama used to make
Cantina 52 image

 

Cantina 52

52 N Brink St, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Margarita Sugar Skull Cake$7.00
Street Pizza
Quesadilla
Georgio's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$9.75
romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and croutons.
14" Large Thin Build-Your-Own$17.25
Add your favorite toppings. (serves 2-3)
14" Large Deep Build-Your-Own$23.25
add your favorite toppings. (serves 4)
Hickory Hall image

 

Hickory Hall

406 West Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boy Band Review 02/11/2022$10.00
BOY BAND REVIEW 02/11/22
PART OF THE WINTER CONCERT SERIES
GREAT LIVE MUSIC EVERY FRIDAY
DOORS OPEN AT 6:30
SHOW AT 8
TICKETS $10 IN ADVANCE
$12 AT THE DOOR
GENERAL SEATING - FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE
Kashmir 2/4/22$10.00
KASHMIR 02/04/2021
PART OF THE WINTER CONCERT SERIES
GREAT LIVE MUSIC EVERY FRIDAY
DOORS OPEN AT 6:30
SHOW AT 8
TICKETS $8 IN ADVANCE
$10 AT THE DOOR
GENERAL SEATING - FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE
Consumer pic

 

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Southwestern Wrap$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$10.00
Our pancakes with
cinnamon swirl and buttercream topping.
Its Your Omelet$9.00
We start with three eggs, add your choice of cheese: cheddar, Swiss, feta, American, jack or low fat mozzarellaAdd bacon, ham, sausage, and turkey sausage for .95 each. Add tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, spinach, and onion
for .75 each
Banner pic

 

Taste of Benedict's and More

35 North Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Mookie's Steak & Seafood

446 w Virginia st, Crystal lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Village Squire

4818 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Other Side

135 Beardsley St, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
