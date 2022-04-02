Crystal Lake restaurants you'll love
Crystal Lake's top cuisines
Must-try Crystal Lake restaurants
Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
19 Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|Ramen
|$7.00
|Falafel
|$9.00
|Avocado Caprese Salad
|$8.00
Benedict’s La Strata
40 N Williams Street, Unit F, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|Southwestern Fiesta Salad
|$13.00
Chopped mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
|Southwestern Wrap
|$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.
|Classic French Toast
|$7.99
Add fresh fruit and whipped cream. 1.50
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|Grain Bowl
|$16.00
Chickpeas, short grain brown rice, quinoa, lentils, & sweet potatoes topped with roasted peppers, vegan chipotle mayonnaise, avocado, kale chips & toasted almonds. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
|Chipotle Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
GF penne pasta tossed in our house-made chipotle cream sauce with chorizo, organic sweet corn, & chicken breast, topped with Parmesan cheese. Gluten-Free.
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Duke's hand-packed veggie burger with sweet potatoes, pinto beans, breadcrumbs, oatmeal, jalapeños, and golden raisins. Grilled and topped with vegan chipotle mayo, lettuce, & tomato on a toasted pretzel bun. Vegetarian. No longer vegan due to pretzel bun.
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Cottage Pub
6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|The California Toasty
|$12.99
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
|The Original
|$9.99
Vine & Plate
414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|Butternut Squash Stuffed Ravioli in Vodka Sauce
|$16.00
With house-made vodka sauce, side garden salad, and garlic crostini.
|Cacio E Pepe Gnocchi
|$15.00
Gnocchi, smoked pecorino, parmesan, fresh cracked pepper.
|Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
Grass Fed Sirloin Steak, Lemon Pepper Mayo, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Mushroom, on Sourdough baguette.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Popular items
|Meat Lover's Skillet
|$11.00
Ham, sausage, bacon and american cheese topped with 2 eggs any style
|Ultimate Omelette
|$12.00
Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato and cheddar cheese
|The 2 X 4
|$10.00
2 Pancakes or french toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and 2 eggs
Taste of Benedict's
35 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|8 Holiday Cookies
|$18.00
8 Holiday Decorated Cookies Boxed with Ribbon
|Coffee
Our own blend of Intelligentsia Coffee!
|Be Naughty Save Santa The Trip
|$23.99
Be Naughty Save Santa The Trip
Sip your favorite holiday cheer in this festive stainless steel tumbler! The perfect addition to any holiday gift! A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the fight against Ovarian Cancer.
-- Stainless Steel/BPA-Free Plastic -- 12oz/4.5"H
Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only
New Peking Chinese Restaurant
40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G, CRYSTAL LAKE
|Popular items
|Lo Mein 捞面
Made with yellow noodles. Literally meaning "Stirred Noodles", this dish is stirred with a thin sauce, white onions, green onions, bean sprouts, and your protein of choice.
|Pot Stickers (6) 锅贴
|$9.55
6 pieces. Hand folded pork dumplings with a savory sauce. Can be pan fried or steamed.
|Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭
|$8.95
A delicious fried rice made in a flaming hot and smoking wok. Made with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and soy sauce.
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|The Signature Smash Burger
|$12.00
two patties loaded with housemade pickles, shredduce, american cheese, grilled onions, and our not-fancy sauce on a fresh brioche bun
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
Choose from O.G. or Caramel Apple!
(Limit 4 per order. Please call to schedule a pick up time if you would like to preorder a larger quantity.)
|Perfect Pancakes
|$7.00
better than mama used to make
Cantina 52
52 N Brink St, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|Strawberry Margarita Sugar Skull Cake
|$7.00
|Street Pizza
|Quesadilla
PIZZA
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.75
romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and croutons.
|14" Large Thin Build-Your-Own
|$17.25
Add your favorite toppings. (serves 2-3)
|14" Large Deep Build-Your-Own
|$23.25
add your favorite toppings. (serves 4)
Hickory Hall
406 West Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|Boy Band Review 02/11/2022
|$10.00
BOY BAND REVIEW 02/11/22
PART OF THE WINTER CONCERT SERIES
GREAT LIVE MUSIC EVERY FRIDAY
DOORS OPEN AT 6:30
SHOW AT 8
TICKETS $10 IN ADVANCE
$12 AT THE DOOR
GENERAL SEATING - FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE
|Kashmir 2/4/22
|$10.00
KASHMIR 02/04/2021
PART OF THE WINTER CONCERT SERIES
GREAT LIVE MUSIC EVERY FRIDAY
DOORS OPEN AT 6:30
SHOW AT 8
TICKETS $8 IN ADVANCE
$10 AT THE DOOR
GENERAL SEATING - FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|Southwestern Wrap
|$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$10.00
Our pancakes with
cinnamon swirl and buttercream topping.
|Its Your Omelet
|$9.00
We start with three eggs, add your choice of cheese: cheddar, Swiss, feta, American, jack or low fat mozzarellaAdd bacon, ham, sausage, and turkey sausage for .95 each. Add tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, spinach, and onion
for .75 each
Taste of Benedict's and More
35 North Williams Street, Crystal Lake
Mookie's Steak & Seafood
446 w Virginia st, Crystal lake
The Village Squire
4818 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake
The Other Side
135 Beardsley St, Crystal Lake