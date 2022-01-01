Crystal Lake American restaurants you'll love

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
GF chicken tenders fried crispy. Gluten-Free.
Duke's Burger$15.00
Your choice of burger patty topped with chipotle bacon jam, Duke's mayo, white cheddar cheese and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun.
Cheese Curds$10.00
Cornbread battered cheese curds served with alehouse mustard aioli for dipping.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
The Cottage Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Cottage Pub

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Balls$9.99
The Original$9.99
Large Cheese Pizza$14.99
More about The Cottage Pub
Cafe Olympic image

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Signature Smash Burger$12.00
two patties loaded with housemade pickles, shredduce, american cheese, grilled onions, and our not-fancy sauce on a fresh brioche bun
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Choose from O.G. or Caramel Apple!
(Limit 4 per order. Please call to schedule a pick up time if you would like to preorder a larger quantity.)
Perfect Pancakes$7.00
better than mama used to make
More about Cafe Olympic

