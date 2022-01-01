Crystal Lake breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Crystal Lake

Benedict’s La Strata image

 

Benedict’s La Strata

40 N Williams Street, Unit F, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwestern Fiesta Salad$13.00
Chopped mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
Southwestern Wrap$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Classic French Toast$7.99
Add fresh fruit and whipped cream. 1.50
Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lover's Skillet$11.00
Ham, sausage, bacon and american cheese topped with 2 eggs any style
Ultimate Omelette$12.00
Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato and cheddar cheese
The 2 X 4$10.00
2 Pancakes or french toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and 2 eggs
Taste of Benedict's image

 

Taste of Benedict's

35 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 Holiday Cookies$18.00
8 Holiday Decorated Cookies Boxed with Ribbon
Coffee
Our own blend of Intelligentsia Coffee!
Be Naughty Save Santa The Trip$23.99
Be Naughty Save Santa The Trip
Sip your favorite holiday cheer in this festive stainless steel tumbler! The perfect addition to any holiday gift! A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the fight against Ovarian Cancer.
-- Stainless Steel/BPA-Free Plastic -- 12oz/4.5"H
Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only
Cafe Olympic image

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Signature Smash Burger$12.00
two patties loaded with housemade pickles, shredduce, american cheese, grilled onions, and our not-fancy sauce on a fresh brioche bun
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Choose from O.G. or Caramel Apple!
(Limit 4 per order. Please call to schedule a pick up time if you would like to preorder a larger quantity.)
Perfect Pancakes$7.00
better than mama used to make
