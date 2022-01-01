Crystal Lake breakfast spots you'll love
More about Benedict’s La Strata
Benedict’s La Strata
40 N Williams Street, Unit F, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|Southwestern Fiesta Salad
|$13.00
Chopped mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
|Southwestern Wrap
|$12.00
Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.
|Classic French Toast
|$7.99
Add fresh fruit and whipped cream. 1.50
More about Tony's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Popular items
|Meat Lover's Skillet
|$11.00
Ham, sausage, bacon and american cheese topped with 2 eggs any style
|Ultimate Omelette
|$12.00
Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato and cheddar cheese
|The 2 X 4
|$10.00
2 Pancakes or french toast, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and 2 eggs
More about Taste of Benedict's
Taste of Benedict's
35 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|8 Holiday Cookies
|$18.00
8 Holiday Decorated Cookies Boxed with Ribbon
|Coffee
Our own blend of Intelligentsia Coffee!
|Be Naughty Save Santa The Trip
|$23.99
Be Naughty Save Santa The Trip
Sip your favorite holiday cheer in this festive stainless steel tumbler! The perfect addition to any holiday gift! A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the fight against Ovarian Cancer.
-- Stainless Steel/BPA-Free Plastic -- 12oz/4.5"H
Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only
More about Cafe Olympic
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|The Signature Smash Burger
|$12.00
two patties loaded with housemade pickles, shredduce, american cheese, grilled onions, and our not-fancy sauce on a fresh brioche bun
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
Choose from O.G. or Caramel Apple!
(Limit 4 per order. Please call to schedule a pick up time if you would like to preorder a larger quantity.)
|Perfect Pancakes
|$7.00
better than mama used to make