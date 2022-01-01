Boneless wings in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve boneless wings
Fire Bar and Grill
435 Angela Lane, Crystal Lake
|10 Boneless Wings
|$14.55
Served with celery, carrots, & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
PIZZA
Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake
75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake
|BONELESS Wings, cater
|$42.95
Boneless buffalo wings tossed in your choice of mild, spicy, or honey bbq sauce. served with Georgio's ranch and blue cheese dressing.
|Boneless Wings
|$14.25
Boneless buffalo wings tossed in your choice of mild, spicy, or honey bbq sauce. served with Georgio's ranch and blue cheese dressing.